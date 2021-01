RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities are investigating the cause of a mobile home fire that happened near Garner Sunday morning.

Garner firefighters responded to the 1100 block of Pine Cluster Court shortly after 7 a.m.

A neighbor noticed the fire and called 9-1-1.

One man was inside the home at the time of the fire but was not injured. He was evacuated by firefighters.

The man was examined by EMS and released.