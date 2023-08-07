RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh mother was arrested on Sunday after her child tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl, according to arrest warrants.

An arrest warrant states Tinika Lasha Williams, 33, of Raleigh, allowed her 1-year-old child to “suffer serious physical injury by grossly negligent omission in the care of the child that showed a reckless disregard for human life.”

The warrant stated Williams’s child was able to obtain and ingest a powered substance which resulted in a cardiac arrest. The toddler received Narcan and was later hospitalized.

The warrant said the toxicology report at the hospital indicated that the toddler tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.

Williams was charged with one count of felony negligent child abuse- serious bodily injury. She received a $50,000 bond and will appear in court on Monday.