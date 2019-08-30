Raleigh mom fighting for playground changes after daughter burned on equipment

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County mom is trying to keep other parents from experiencing what she did when her child suffered severe burns on playground equipment.

“It was a struggle,” said Danielle Zillioux.

Zillioux said her daughter was only 14-months-old when she got 2nd-degree burns on her hands.

“Every time we had to change [the bandages], she would cry, especially when the blisters broke. It was just painful,” she said.

It happened two years ago at Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academy of West Cary. Zillioux worked there at the time.

“The teacher that was with my daughter at the time, she felt horrible. She was very emotionally upset.”

She said she never pursued legal action and kept working there because she didn’t feel it was malicious.

Instead, she and her husband met with the day care heads to get safety measures in place.

She said part of what they agreed on after the incident was adding a shade structure to the playground.

She’s shared her daughter’s burn photos each summer on social media to spread awareness.

“It doesn’t have to be super hot days. It doesn’t have to be direct sunlight,” she said.

Zillioux left the job last April but stays in touch with her old coworkers. She recently found out there’s still no shading over the playground.

“It’s frustrating.”

The daycare’s owner and director told CBS 17 over the phone they added indoor/outdoor carpet to the playground after the incident. They said they trained staff on how to check for dangerous equipment and put new procedures in place.

They said they took all necessary steps to make sure it would never happen again.

The owner and director said Kids ‘R’ Kids is getting a shaded structure soon, but it’s unrelated to Zillioux’s incident. They told us they never promised her they’d get one.

“No, that’s definitely not true,” said Zillioux.

She showed us an incident report the director signed the day after the incident.

Under steps taken to prevent re-occurrence, “Going to install shade structure on playground” is written.

“This is serious,” said Zillioux. “It could’ve been worse and it can happen again.”The daycare’s director and owner only agreed to talk to us over the phone. They wouldn’t do an interview or show us the improvements they’ve made to the playground.

They have a five-star license with the state.

