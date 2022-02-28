RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the world watches images of destruction across Ukraine, Ulyana Marchenko clings to the memory of the Ukraine she knows, a place of beauty and joy.

“We had such a beautiful life there; we had our language our culture,” she recalled. “We have sea. We have mountains, we have so many restaurants, so many beautiful museums.”

She and her husband moved to the United States in 2016, but most of their family and friends still live in Ukraine.

As the Russian attack began, Marchenko spoke with her friend.

“She said, ‘Yes Ulyana, we are hiding. The bombs are coming, we are under attack — it’s here. It’s here,’ and I said, ‘Run!’ and she said, ‘It’s too late,'” Marchenko said.

Marchenko’s in-laws managed to get out of Ukraine, as did her sister with her children. But her sister’s husband stayed behind to fight, and Marchenko’s parents can’t bear to leave their country.

“My heart is broken. My hands are shaking. I can’t work, I can’t concentrate,” she said. “I feel like if I [didn’t] have a child I would move to Ukraine and fight and protect our land.”

Instead, she watches from thousands of miles away. All the way in Raleigh, she finds support, as North Carolinians offer to help Ukrainians, like her family members, who are fleeing the war with only what they can fit in a backpack.

“Some part of the day I’m crying because I’m devastated because I’m angry and I want to go and fight also for my country,” she said. “Other parts of the day I’m crying because people are calling and saying, ‘How can I help?'”

As the attacks keep coming, Marchenko prays the Ukraine she knows and loves will not be lost forever.

“My biggest fear is that they will destroy all, they will erase our country and our people,” she said. “My hope is that the world will hear us, the human world will hear us, and come to help us.”