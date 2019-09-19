Raleigh mom held under $1M bond after child suffers lacerated liver, burns, warrants say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh mom and a 28-year-old man face felony child abuse charges after police said they failed to get medical treatment for the woman’s 6-year-old child.

Marisa Townsend, 26, and Brandon Sherrod Glover, 28, both of Raleigh each face a charge of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

Arrest warrants for Townsend and Glover say they neglected to seek treatment for multiple burns on the child’s legs and a lacerated liver for two weeks in May.

The child was in the care of Glover when the injuries occurred warrants say.

Glover was arrested Wednesday evening while Townsend was brought to the detention center just after midnight.

Townsend is being held under a $1 million bond while Glover received a $35,000 bond.

They are scheduled to appear before a Wake County judge Thursday afternoon.

If Townsend or Glover post bond, they can not have contact with the child, court documents say.

