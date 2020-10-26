Raleigh mom plans to buy first house after winning $1M from scratch-off

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Juana Reyes Hernandez, of Raleigh, won $1 million after trying her luck on a $10,000,000 Colossal Cash scratch-off, according to the NC Education Lottery.
Hernandez, who works as a cook for a local restaurant, bought her winning ticket from the Honest Grocery on Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh.
She took her lucky ticket home where she scratched it off.
“I couldn’t believe it,” she recalled. “I was excited, of course.”
Hernandez claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.
She had the choice of taking the $1 million as an annuity of 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump sum and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $424,509.
Hernandez plans to purchase her first house and put the rest into savings.
“We have one daughter that’s 3 years old so I’m thinking of her, too,” she said.
