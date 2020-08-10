Raleigh mom suing ex-college basketball coach after son dies in punching incident

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — The mother of a New York tourist who was fatally punched has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a former assistant men’s basketball coach at Wake Forest University as well as the school itself.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the lawsuit was filed Tuesday in New York.

Donna Kent of Raleigh is seeking compensatory, statutory and punitive damages against Jamill Jones as well as the university.

Jones was sentenced in New York in July to three years of probation in the death of Sandor Szabo in August 2018.

Authorities said Szabo, who may have been intoxicated, banged on the window of Jones’ SUV. Police said Jones got out, punched Szabo and sped off.

Szabo attended college in Raleigh and later worked in the Raleigh area as a consultant, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before that, he graduated from Millbrook High School.

