Raleigh mom who got COVID-19 vaccine helps her family who were sickened by the coronavirus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh mom and health care worker credits the COVID-19 vaccine with keeping her healthy and able to care for her family after her husband and children came down with the coronavirus.

Alex Gormley works at Duke Raleigh and got both doses of her COVID-19 vaccine when health care workers became eligible. After the past few weeks, she is very grateful she did.

First, her 5-year-old son got sick.

“He had high fevers the whole time, very lethargic which was the scariest part,” Gormley said.

Shortly after his symptoms started, he tested positive for COVID-19.

“In my head, I was just thinking, ‘This is something older people get, not my young, healthy 5-year-old,’” recalled Gormley. “A couple of days later my 2-year-old woke up with a fever, coughing — all the hallmark signs.”

As a health care worker, Gormley was fully vaccinated, but still hoped she wouldn’t come into such close contact with the virus.

“They were coughing in my mouth; I mean they’re two and five,” she said. “I was sleeping in their rooms because they were not feeling well, so yeah, I was as close as you can be.”

She said she was concerned about her children and didn’t worry about whether she would get the virus, at first.

“Then as my husband started feeling bad, which he eventually tested positive like five days later, I was becoming more worried,” she recalled. “If me and my husband go down, who’s going to watch the kids?”

Her husband was sick for two weeks. Despite everyone else in her house coming down with COVID-19, Gormley never got it.

She says four COVID-19 tests taken at different times, all came back negative.

“I was literally as close as you can be to all these sick people for two-and-a-half weeks,” she said. “I’m sure, had I not gotten the vaccine I would’ve been sick.”

She’s grateful she stayed well so she could care for her family and thankful that her husband and children are now feeling better.

While she can never be completely certain what would’ve happened if she weren’t vaccinated, Gormley says she’s confident the vaccine protected her.

Her experience has convinced some of her friends, who were on the fence about the vaccine, to go ahead and sign up when they’re eligible.