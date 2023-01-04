RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was thrown from a motorcycle in a wreck on New Year’s Day has died and police say the investigation has now turned into a homicide.

CBS 17 previously reported the wreck which took place in a residential area between Creedmoor and Lead Mine roads in Raleigh. As of Wednesday, police have not disclosed if any other vehicles were involved.

According to Raleigh police, the adult male driver of the motorcycle was in the 6100 block of Bayberry Lane when the incident took place at approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers responded to the scene and located the man who had been thrown from the motorcycle. He was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Investigators were sent to the scene to determine the circumstances that caused the incident.

On Wednesday, when police confirmed the man’s death and the transition to a homicide investigation. No information regarding the victim was disclosed.

Details regarding the “manner of death” and the victim’s identity will be released, according to police, “at the appropriate time, as this is an active and ongoing investigation.”

Anyone who believes they have information that could assist the investigation is asked to Crimestoppers. Anonymous tips can be submitted at this link or by calling 919-996-1193.