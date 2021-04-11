Raleigh motorcyclist dies in collision with SUV, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a motorcyclist died in a crash east of downtown Raleigh Sunday evening.

The wreck was reported around 6 p.m. along New Bern Avenue near South King Charles Road, which is just east of Raleigh Road, according to Raleigh police.

The crash happened when a man who was on a motorcycle collided with an SUV, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital, but later died, officers said.

No one has been cited in the crash, but police said the incident is still under investigation. The victim’s name was not released by authorities as of Sunday night.

People riding in the SUV were not injured, according to police.