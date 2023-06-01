Jonas Padilla, 37, died after sustaining major injuries after being thrown from a motorcycle in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh motorcyclist killed on New Year’s Day died from two gunshot wounds, one of which was fatal, according to the North Carolina Medical Examiner.

On New Year’s Day, Raleigh police responded to the 6100 block of Bayberry Lane regarding a motorcycle accident. Jonas Padilla, 37, died at the hospital after being thrown from a motorcycle in a wreck.

Five men were arrested on Jan. 6 for their role in Padilla’s death, according to Raleigh police:

Anthony Edward Cheever — murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon;

David William Stephens — murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon;

Vidaul Rashaad Reed — murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon;

Martinus Jermaine Starks — murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon;

Tyler Scott Grissom — murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The autopsy revealed Padilla was shot twice– once in the chest and once in the right leg. He also had multiple bruises on his arms, hands, feet, hip and knee from falling off the motorcycle.

The medical examiner listed the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the torso and the manner of death was classified as a homicide.