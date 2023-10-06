RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When ArtSpace first opened in downtown Raleigh’s City Market, it was envisioned as the center of an arts district.

“Sculptors, painters, jewelry makers, you name it, all create here in this building,” said President and CEO of ArtSpace, Carly Jones.

That original idea never came to fruition but now Jones hopes that dream can come true with a new plan to re-develop areas around Moore Square.

“We believe that art is a right and that people of all backgrounds, no matter what zip code they come from, no matter what background they come from, should be able to access art,” Jones said.

Renovation plans for the area south of Moore Square, at City Market, include a new building for ArtSpace to showcase locally created work.

“We have over 30 artists studios here in art space and there’s only a couple of other spaces like this in the city, and we’re all at capacity,” Jones explained.

Plans also include a new hotel at City Market.

To the east side of Moore Square, Loden Hospitality has put together a plan that would include a new apartment building with up to 590 apartments. About 400 of those units would be rented at market rate with the remainder set aside as affordable housing. Some of those affordable units could be reserved for people making as low as 30% below the average median income, which would translate into $23,800 for a family of one.

Councilmember Christina Jones told city staff she wanted to make sure they were considering those issues as they move forward.

“We’re just wanting to make sure we’re having a holistic conversation about what we’re bringing to the area and not pushing more people out specifically in this spot,” said councilmember Christina Jones during a presentation of the development project.

A more defined plan for the east and south redevelopment projects is expected by the spring of next year. In the meantime, Carli Jones is excited for what the future hopes.

“We’re really excited to be able to provide more programming for families and more programming for the community,” said Carli Jones.