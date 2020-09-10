Raleigh murder suspect on the run for more than a month arrested, charged, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man on the run for more than a month has been arrested and charged in connection with an August murder, Raleigh police announced Thursday.
Allen Jhalil Williams, 26, was taken into custody on a murder charge around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to police and arrest records.
Williams is charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the Aug. 1 shooting of Martin Dexter Penny, 29.
Penny was shot in the 1400-block of Beauty Avenue just before 11 p.m. Officers found him with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. He was taken to the hospital and later died, police said.
Police announced Williams as the suspect back on Aug. 6 and had been looking for him since.
Williams is being held in the Wake County Detention Center.
