Raleigh names Charlotte deputy chief Estella Patterson as new police chief

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh named Estella Patterson as the new chief of police on Thursday.

Patterson, who is currently deputy chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, will take over Aug. 1 following the retirement of Chief Cassandra Deck Brown on June 30.

“I am excited to announce that Estella Patterson will be the 30th Police Chief of the Raleigh Police Department,” said City Manager Marchell Adams-David. “She understands the important issues that police departments across our country are facing today and she is more than capable of leading RPD in this new era of policing. Now more than ever, leadership matters, community connections matter and I believe Estella Patterson is the right person for the job.”

Patterson was selected out of three finalists whose names were announced June 9.

“I am honored at the opportunity to lead the fine men and women of the Raleigh Police Department,” said Patterson. “I am looking forward to strengthening the relationships with citizens and residents in the community and advancing 21st century policing ideals to make Raleigh the safest city in America. I am thankful to all for their trust and confidence in me.”

Deputy Chief Todd Jordan will serve as interim Chief of Police beginning July 1.

Estella D. Patterson is a Deputy Chief with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and currently oversees the Patrol Services Group. She has been a member of CMPD since 1996, serving in several roles, including patrol officer, instructor, division commander, recruitment director, and Internal Affairs commander.

Deputy Chief Patterson earned a M.S. in criminal justice from the University of Oklahoma and a B.A. in political science from the University of North Carolina, Charlotte. She is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

She is currently the President of the Greater Charlotte Chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives and an executive board member of the N.C. Police Executives Association. Additionally, she serves as a Commissioner on the N.C. Education and Training Standards Commission, which regulates the training, certification and policy making for all police officers in the state of North Carolina. Deputy Chief Patterson also served as a member of the U.S. Army Reserves from 1996-2005.

In April, Raleigh solicited input from the community on what was wanted in the next chief. The questionnaire asked a range of questions from what qualifications and leadership tools a chief should have to what the department as a whole needs to prioritize.

Deck-Brown, who was appointed chief in February 2013, announced in late December that she intended to retire on April 1.

However, on March 10, CBS 17 confirmed the City hadn’t begun its search for a replacement for Deck-Brown and said Deck-Brown’s official last day will be June 30.