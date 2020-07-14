Raleigh names its 1st Black city councilwoman to fill vacated District D seat

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh City Council has filled its District D seat vacated by Saige Martin.

The council chose Stormie Forte to fill the vacated seat. According to Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin, Forte will be Raleigh’s first Black councilwoman.

Martin resigned in June after allegations of sexual misconduct. Wake County’s district attorney says there will be no criminal investigation into the sexual assault accusations.

District D encompasses areas of south Raleigh near N.C. State University and parts of Wade Avenue, Western Boulevard and Avent Ferry Road.