Raleigh names Sindhu Menon as new chief information officer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Raleigh announced Sindhu Menon has been selected as its new chief information officer after a nationwide search.

Menon has spent most of her career working for municipalities in Texas, most recently serving as the chief information officer for the City of College Station.

“I am extremely happy to announce Sindhu Menon as the City’s next Chief Information Officer, ” said City Manager Marchell Adams-David. “With nearly twenty years of IT management experience, she is highly skilled when it comes to IT Strategy, Innovation, Leadership, and SMART City Initiatives.”

Menon holds a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Dallas, as well as a Masters of Science in Computer Science – University of Toronto, Canada.

Menon starts June 21.