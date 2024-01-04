RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — WalletHub looked at a number of factors when ranking 182 of the county’s largest cities as the best cities for jobs in the new year.

Raleigh ranks in the top 17% nationally and it is also number one in the state.

When looking at things like job opportunities, employment outlook, average starting salary, and two dozen other factors, Raleigh comes in at number 31.

Housing affordability and median annual income were also considered.

Durham is 79 and Fayetteville is 165.

So, where is the best city for jobs in the new year?

The Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale, followed by Tampa, Florida, and Salt Lake City, Utah.

At the opposite end is Newark, New Jersey.