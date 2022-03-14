LOS ANGELES, C.A. (WNCN) – From the east side to the west side, Ariana DeBose went from the east coast in Raleigh to the west coast of Los Angeles to win a Critics Choice Award for her character role in ‘West Side Story’.

The actress, originally from Raleigh, took home the honor of best supporting actress Sunday night for her performance as Anita in the 2021 musical remake by Steven Spielberg.

The remake mirrored the 1961 film, to which DeBrose honored Rita Moreno, the actress in that movie, in her acceptance speech.

“To my fellow nominees: You are all so stinking glorious and I love you so much. You inspire me, and especially one fellow nominee, the great Rita Moreno,” DeBose said. “Seriously, you made space for me to thrive beside you I am not in front of you, I am not behind you, I am beside you. And that is the greatest gift you could’ve ever given me.”

This is the third time DeBrose has won an award for her role as Anita. Previously, she took home the 2022 SAG Award and 2022 BAFTA Award.

DeBrose beat out Caitríona Balfe (Belfast), Ann Dowd (Mass), Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog) and Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard) for the award on Sunday.