Raleigh native doctor finds cure to rare disease that nearly killed him

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh native searched for his own cure for a rare disease that nearly killed him – and he is encouraging others to act if needed.

“I spent my years growing up dreaming of one day playing college football. I had incredibly supportive parents and also sisters who supported me along the way,” said Dr. David Fajgenbaum.

But for Fajgenbaum, that dream came to an end when his immune system turned against him by shutting down his organs.

While undergoing chemotherapy for Castleman disease – he nearly died five times.

Castleman disease is not cancer but a rare disease of lymph nodes and related tissues. Castleman disease has a similar effect on the lymph nodes as some cancers.

Since nothing was working, the then third-year medical student searched for his own cure.

“I thought about it as kind of going out swinging like I’ve got this terrible disease, it’s going to keep coming back and I’m going to fight fire with fire and I’m probably going to lose but at least I will have done everything I could to fight for life,” said Fajgenbaum.

He won that fight by finding a 30-year-old kidney transplant drug that’s allowed him to be in remission for seven years.

Fajgenbaum has documented that journey in a book called “Chasing My Cure” and serves as an assistant professor of Medicine in the Division of Translational Medicine & Human Genetics at the University of Pennsylvania.

Today, the Raleigh native is applying the same idea that saved his life to help fight COVID-19 with “The Corona Project.”

“We are going through all of the drugs reported to be used for COVID, tracking them in a central place, looking at specimens and samples from patients to understand are there other drugs to be tried and really pushing things forward as quickly as possible,” he said.

Known as the “doctor who cured himself,” Fajgenbaum has some advice for all of us.

“I’m living proof that because I went from being a very hopeful person to being a very hopeful person who also acts. I’m alive today so I want to encourage you even when you feel at your lowest points to turn your hope into action.”