RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh golfer who took the lead in a tournament Saturday ended up finishing third when the event wrapped up Sunday.

The UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH at Raleigh Country Club was held over the weekend with $1 million in payouts for the top golfers, tournament officials said.

The winner, Jorge Fernández-Valdés of Argentina, was among 156 pro golfers competing in the event, which was known in the past as the Rex Hospital Open.

Trent Phillips of South Carolina placed second after a playoff. Raleigh native Grayson Murray finished tied for third place in the event, which is part of the Korn Ferry Tour.

The sponsor of the tournament was Apex-based STITCH Golf, a premium brand that makes golf bags, luggage, head covers, accessories and apparel.

Tournament officials said thousands of people attended the tournament.

More than 650 volunteers also helped during the event on the Donald Ross-designed course.