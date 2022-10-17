OXFORD, MISS. (WNCN) — A hit-and-run in Mississippi left a college student from Raleigh critically injured on Sunday, Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce of the University of Mississippi said in a Monday statement.

Blanche Williamson, a sophomore at Ole Miss, was in stable condition Monday at a Memphis, Tenn., hospital, according to police in Oxford, Miss.

Police said they had been called by passers-by at about 1:14 a.m. on Sunday when Williamson and one other individual were found injured in a car in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall.

Police said a friend of Williamson’s and fellow Ole Miss student in the car, 21-year-old Walker Fielder, was also injured. Both were initially transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital in northern Mississippi, but Fielder died from his injuries.

Williamson was eventually transferred to Regional One Medical Centers in Memphis with critical injuries. On Monday, police said she was in stable condition.

Police confirmed two suspects in the hit-and-run, Seth Rokitka and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville, Tenn.

Holland was taken into custody for accessory after the fact on Sunday night around 8:45 p.m. Police said he faces extradition back to Oxford.

A search for Rokita, the suspected driver and second suspect took place for more than 24 hours. His time at-large came to an end around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, when he was taken into custody, police said.

“His truck was found wrecked in Marshall County,” police said. It has since been recovered and impounded.

Police said once Rokita is formally charged, more information will be released.

“We can’t express enough thanks and gratitude to the community, business owners, and our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners on their assistance,” the Oxford Police Department said in a public statement on Twitter.