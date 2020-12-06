Raleigh native to lead Wake Tech’s esports program as industry continues to grow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Video gaming has been a passion for Chase Sommer since he was little kid.

“I’ve been gaming my whole life. Ever since a young age — kindergarten — 5 or 6,” he said.

Sommer’s passion has now turned into a career. The Raleigh native is now Wake Technical Community College’s first esports coordinator.

“I went to college at the University of Iowa. There, there’s an esports program called, Esports at Iowa. It’s a student led organization. Then it clicked like ‘wow, I can do this as a career’,” Sommer explained.

The 25-year-old was the president of the Esports at Iowa.

Across the entire esports landscape, there are professional, high school and middle school teams. It’s even paving a way for families to pay for college.

“It’s this whole new paradigm of what is considered a sport. What should my kids be learning at a young age in order to get a scholarship? Because Wake Tech is offering scholarships for esports,” Sommer said.

According to Statista, in 2020, the global esports market was valued at just over $950 million. It is expected to reach almost $1.6 billion in 2023.

Wake Tech has a new state-of-the-art esports arena on its Southern Wake Campus. The 14-seat arena will serve as a “home field” for its team.

“There are many smart people planning to make Raleigh the center of collegiate esports in the entire country. So, you can expect many tournaments. Many teams. Maybe professional teams sprouting up in this area,” Sommer said.

The first collegiate Esports National Championship is expected to be held in Raleigh next year. Wake Tech will compete in the tournament.