Raleigh neighborhood HOA decides to grandfather in renters after 180 families faced possible eviction

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After announcing last month it would enforce a no-rental policy that would trigger up to 180 families to move, the Renaissance Park Housing Association Board of Directors has now decided it will be grandfathering in some renters.

The homeowner’s association board held a special meeting last week to discuss changing the rental covenants and bylaws.

Now, the group is saying that during that meeting they decided they would allow existing renters who have agreements in place to stay in their homes, according to a statement Monday to CBS 17.

About 180 of the 1,000 properties at Renaissance Park are rentals. A no-rental policy has been on the books since the south Raleigh neighborhood was first built in 2006, but the developer didn’t enforce it.

When the new HOA board took over earlier in 2021, it made plans to enforce the policy and oust renters by July 1, 2022.

The new rules adopted last week do have some exceptions.

The grandfathered rule will terminate if a home is sold. Also, there will be no new rentals allowed after Jan. 1, 2022.

There will be “hardship exemption,” but those will require board approval. The applications and rules for seeking an exception will be sent out by the board by the end of the year.