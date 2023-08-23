RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For at least the third time since Raleigh City Council passed the “Missing Middle” housing plan, another neighborhood has joined the fight against developers building townhomes in their community.

Less than half a mile away from sprawling North Hills, 1960s ranch homes stand next to dozens of new builds in the Farrior Hills Neighborhood.

The people who live there are no strangers to construction or new developments.

“It has been changing a lot,” said John Duncan, who’s lived on Dartmouth Road for 20 years. “We actually went to the council with 88 people to support John Kane and building North Hills. We like the development of the area. The whole midtown situation has been good for us.”

But one thing these neighbors don’t like: a proposed Missing Middle housing development on two lots on Dartmouth Road.

Marquis Realty and Affinity Building Company want to build six to eight townhomes there to help fill the need for more housing in the area.

The plan has changed rapidly since first getting community feedback, but many neighbors are still not on board.

“When I first heard of this, I was actually a bit excited because I support the Missing Middle and affordable housing,” said Justin Mason, who moved to the neighborhood in October of 2022. “But when I heard the housing would be closer to $1.5 million or $2 million range, that doesn’t really feel like that fits a missing middle.”

Ryan Eldridge, with Affinity Building Co., told CBS 17, “Logistically speaking, it would be very challenging to provide a new construction housing solution under $1 million based on the acquisition cost of the land and building costs.”

He added, “The feedback we are receiving from those who are most vocal about their opposition, is concern that a townhome, even at $1.5 million, would bring down their home values. This is because the average sale price for a home in this neighborhood (Farrior Hills) in the past 12 months is $2,895,000.”

Duncan and Mason disagree, and said the number is misleading because of a few multi-million dollar new construction, single-family homes.

Mason added, “My home was definitely cheaper than that, that price range.”

This fight is a similar one to others across Raleigh.

Communities are going against the city’s plan to increase the number of housing options that are both affordable and near transportation, by allowing developers to build townhomes and duplexes in single-family neighborhoods.

Developers that want to build under the Missing Middle initiative do not have to rezone the property.

The most notable fight is in the Hayes-Barton neighborhood.

People there have been fighting for more than a year to prevent a developer from building 17 townhomes at the site of a historic home.

Some homeowners in that neighborhood have even filed a lawsuit again the City of Raleigh.

Back in Farrior Hills, neighbors hope it doesn’t go that far.

They created a petition, hoping to prevent what could happen, if the development does go through.

“We’re not just talking about two lots,” said Duncan. “We’re talking about multiple locations [in the neighborhood] that could end up similarly. We would then be wide open.”

There will be a Midtown Citizens Advisory Council meeting on Monday, Aug. 28t at 7 p.m. Neighbors hope to get an update on the Missing Middle Plan, then.