RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh community is pushing back against plans for a taller mixed-use apartment complex in their neighborhood.

Dozens of people came to a community meeting Wednesday night about a rezoning in Mordecai Village.

The map of the Mordecai neighborhood

The property owner of Mordecai on Clover apartments is requesting the area be rezoned for mixed-use buildings of up to five stories that could have retail on the first level.

During Wednesday night’s meeting, a representative for the owner said the plan is for some of the buildings to be four stories and some to be five stories, which could be up to 80 feet.

Height was a major concern expressed at the meeting.

Rachel Valente calls Mordecai on Clover home. She said it’s an amazing community and does not want to see it change.

“We don’t need more retail in this neighborhood,” Valente said. “We need affordable housing and greenspace and we already have that here, so we’d like to maintain that, we’d like to maintain our community, we don’t want to lose any of that.”

Yvonne Caples has lived her Mordecai Village home for 12 years. She does not want to see the area rezoned because her backyard borders where a new building would be.

“We’re really unhappy about it,” Caples said. “It’s gonna be right in our backyard, it’s gonna block all the sun that would come into our backyard, and it’ll just be kind of an ugly addition to our neighborhood. It doesn’t fit our neighborhood’s character.”

The owner said there would be a maximum of 329 units. Details like the number of parking spots and where those spots would be are still being worked out. Neighbors are worried about cars overflowing into neighborhood streets as well as traffic that could result from greater density.

According to the City of Raleigh, this will go to the city’s planning commission in late September or early October before it heads to the full City Council, which will hold a public hearing around November or December before a final vote.