RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several people in a Raleigh neighborhood said they woke up Sunday morning to find damage to their cars and other property.

Cars in Budleigh and Sunset Hills were smashed by rocks overnight Saturday, with people in the neighborhood hopeful whoever is responsible will be held accountable.

Denise Doucette woke up Sunday to find her son’s Porsche, that was parked in the road, smashed in multiple places. The rocks left significant damage to the windshield and part of the doorframe.

“We don’t even know at this point if the car will be salvaged, we’re hoping that it’ll be able to be repaired,” she said.

She said she found two rocks Saturday at the front and back of the car. Her main concern is the damage caused to the a-pillar, that straddles the windshield. She’s waiting for the insurance company to come out later this week to see if it can be repaired.

All this happening while her son is working overseas in Germany.

“He wants to be able to come back and drive it, that’s our hope, too,” Doucette said.

This weekend’s vandalisms didn’t just impact Doucette’s son. A few streets away, a van had its rear quarter window shattered.

The owner told CBS 17 that whoever was responsible also threw a rock that broke a window above the garage.

In the aftermath of these incidents, Doucette is hoping the neighborhood will come together.

“I’m trying to make sure my neighbors, that we’re sharing, if we have cameras, let’s share the information and be aware,” Doucette said.

She said she reported the incident to the Raleigh Police Department, who told her these types of calls have unfortunately become more common lately.

“They’re inundated with lots of these calls, they’ve told us. They take the reports, we file them. It’s become so common over the last two years that they no longer come out,” she said.

She adds this is the first time she’s ever had this kind of issue in the neighborhood.

“We’ve had one of our kids’ cars on the street for years, never had a problem,” she said.