RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Symbols of support greet neighbors in Raleigh’s Hedingham community following a mass shooting Thursday evening. People placed flowers and candles at entrances to the neighborhood after seven people were shot and five died.

Hope Lutheran Church in Wake Forest came to the neighborhood to hand out free dinners Friday evening. Counselors and a comfort dog were also there to help.

Hilary Tew is the church’s operation manager and part of the disaster response team.

“I just hope that with what they’ve been through last night that they feel just one step better, that they feel one step more normal, that they just don’t have to figure out dinner tonight,” Tew said.

Melinda Tanner has lived in the neighborhood for seven years. She learned of the active shooter situation after an officer told her to go back inside her home Thursday night.

“It was in shock, I think I was in shock the whole night, and it was really into today before it set in that this is real, this has happened right here at our doorstep,” Tanner said.

Tanner said this is the type of neighborhood where everyone says hello and smiles at each other — a neighborhood now missing five neighbors.

“I feel very sad for the families, the victims and their families, it’s just a terrible time right now that they must be going through,” Tanner said. “I certainly don’t feel scared or threatened in the community because it’s a really nice community here, but saddened, saddened by it all.”