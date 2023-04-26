RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh neighbors are questioning why traffic calming measures were put in place in their neighborhood after a vote did not meet the necessary thresholds.

Some neighbors are saying “I voted no to this” in response to new changes to reduce speeding on Harps Mill Road.

“I, myself, and a lot of the other people that actually live on this road did not want or were not happy with this,” said Joey Hoying, who lives and grew up on Harps Mill Road.

Several chicanes now sit in front of his house, as part of the city’s traffic calming project.

The city also added traffic circles along the road, and plan to add speed humps the week of May 1, depending on the weather. They said the asphalt speed humps will likely take about one-to-two weeks to fully implement.

In response to the changes, Hoying put two large “I voted no to this” signs outside of his house. He tells CBS 17 many drivers have honked in approval.

As drivers adjust to the changes on Harps Mill Road, they’ve run over several signs and traffic cones.

“Anyone that is coming down here, you’re going to have to be careful,” Hoying said. “You’re going to have to beware the alignment and the way that they make it into a road course.”

According to the City of Raleigh, both of the proposed traffic calming projects on Harps Mill Road — Harps Mill Road West and Harps Mill Road Middle — “failed one or more of the administrative approval thresholds in the City’s Neighborhood Traffic Management Program (NTMP), based on neighborhood votes.”

The administrative approval requires:

On-street Approval Thresholds Participation minimum: 50% Approval rating minimum: 70%

Neighborhood Approval Thresholds Participation minimum: 25% Approval rating minimum: 60%



The City said the results from Harps Mill Road West between Falls of Neuse Road and Haymarket Lane were as follows:

On-street Ballot Results Participation: 40.98% Approval rating: 80.00%

Neighborhood Ballot Results Participation: 30.52% Approval rating: 55.26%



They said Harps Mill Road West failed to meet the minimum participation threshold for the On-street portion and failed to meet the Neighborhood approval rating threshold.

The City said the results from Harps Mill Road Middle between Litchford Road and Haymarket Lane were as follows:

On-street Ballot Results Participation: 53.23% Approval rating: 60.61%

Neighborhood Ballot Results Participation: 41.46% Approval rating: 56.47%



They said Harps Mill Road Middle, where Hoying lives, failed to meet the minimum approval ratings for the On-street and Neighborhood voting thresholds.

“Once it was voted no, we were under the assumption that, you know what, traffic calming is not going to happen,” Hoying said. “The people have spoken. This is what we had voted on.”

In February of 2022, City Council voted to override their policy and move forward with the projects.

It was a similar case for 12 other Raleigh neighborhoods, in the same meeting:

Bart Street Cane Garden Drive Dacian Road Glenbrook Drive Lyndhurst Drive N. State Street Little John Road Marshlane Way Oakwood Avenue Roanoke Park Drive Lineberry Drive Kaplan Drive — Southwest

“I thought it was just dead in the water, Hoying said. “I did not believe that this project was going to continue due to the vote that happened.”

“Council discussed their concerns surrounding neighborhood safety based on the existing conditions along Harps Mill Road as well as the fact that a majority of the residents that participated were in favor of this project,” City of Raleigh Traffic Calming Administrator Will Shumaker told CBS 17. “Based on this discussion, it was communicated to staff that Council desired to move these projects move forward to construction.

The City of Raleigh told CBS 17 the two Harps Mill Road traffic calming projects cost taxpayers approximately $157,400.

“We were not aware that it was going to happen, that the Transportation Department was going to request to the City Council to waive their own policies, their balloting policies,” Hoying said.

The City of Raleigh said their staff is inspecting the changes on Harps Mill Road and watching how drivers react to the new traffic patterns.

They plan to do an in-depth evaluation in six months to determine if more changes are needed.