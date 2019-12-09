Raleigh neighbors react after 2 killed, others wounded in weekend shootings, stabbings

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after two people were killed and several others injured overnight Saturday into Sunday. Another shooting Sunday night wounded a man.

“I woke back up and I heard a series of pops like it was gunshots, like ‘pow, pow, pow, pow’,” said a man who lives at the apartments where a shooting took place around 2:30 a.m.

The apartments on Crest Road are near North Carolina State University.

“I see people running everywhere and I heard somebody saying they’re calling the police,” said the neighbor.

Police say someone shot a man in an apartment. Neighbors told CBS 17 they saw police bring the victim out.

“They were doing chest compressions on the person. It scared me and I thought I hope the person doesn’t die or anything like that,” a neighbor said.

Unfortunately, officers say the man didn’t survive.

“I don’t like living like this, my neighbors don’t like living like this, nobody likes living like this,” the neighbor said.

Forty-five minutes before that shooting call, police responded to a different shooting at Club 30 Plus on Rush Street.

Officers reported finding a man shot in the parking lot. He didn’t survive.

Police say soon after, two men with stab wounds showed up at WakeMed and it was later determined they were connected to the incident at the club.

Raleigh police say a different man also showed up to WakeMed after being shot just before 1 a.m.

Officers say that shooting took place in the Fiddle Stix parking lot on Capital Boulevard.

“We’re at a point now, it’s like we don’t care and it’s frustrating we’ve become numb to it,” said Robert Belcher.

Community activist Belcher is trying to put a stop to the violence, especially since children like his are witnessing it throughout the Triangle.

“Sometimes I feel bad for myself because I don’t want to get shot,” said his 10-year-old son Tre.

Belcher’s organization “a Chance 2 Change” is focused on putting boots and the ground and having a presence in neighborhoods where crimes are happening.

“We’re proactive, not reactive. We’re trying to stop it from happening,” said Belcher.

He hopes the rash of violence will encourage more people to push for change.

The stabbing victims and man shot at the gas station are expected to recover.

There’s no suspect information at this time.

