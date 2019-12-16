Raleigh nightclub owners talk about shooting, stabbing that injured 3

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gilbert Santiago recalled Sunday seeing many Raleigh police officers on his way into work near the Paris Lounge along Atlantic Springs Road.

“It’s hard,” Santiago said. “It’s crazy.”

Kwaku Bobioh and Nuness Biongo, the co-owners of Paris Lounge, told CBS 17 what led up to a double shooting and stabbing outside their club.

“It’s really tough,” Bobioh said. “We always have that crowd that we try to get people in here that have the mentality of just coming out, having fun, not causing any trouble.”

They said it started around 2 a.m. when a man started acting aggressively and wasn’t allowed inside.

“Him and the group of guys they were with, started scuffling,” Biongo said. “Our security was trying to break the fight up.”

They said someone stabbed a contracted security worker, and the man acting aggressively threw a metal pole through the club’s door before walking off.

“The next thing I know is a big, loud noise,” Bobioh said. “The glass shattered, and just came down.”

The club owners told CBS 17 the man then walked to his car and drove onto Atlantic Springs Road, and someone started shooting out of the car window at the club, seriously injuring a man walking in the parking lot.

“If you’re not able to get into an establishment, that does not mean you should take the law into your own hands and just do anything,” Bobioh said.

According to Raleigh police, a third man later walked into Duke Raleigh Hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Biongo believes lessons can be learned from this.

“This is a learning process to know who to work with and who not to work with, and what type of event to do and what type of event not to do. That way, we can help our community and make sure everybody’s safe,” Biongo said. “It’s difficult to control what somebody is going to do outside of your business.”

Both Bobioh and Biongo are thinking about the victims.

They said they’re also looking into possibly adding more security measures including metal detectors and having an off-duty police officer, especially for large events.

As of Sunday night, police have not released any suspect information

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

