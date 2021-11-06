Raleigh non-profit aimed at helping fathers launches effort to help people find permanent jobs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Glen Warren sees himself in the men he helps each day.

“I’m a retired social worker for Wake County Human Services and a lot of my clients came from houses where there was abuse or the dad was absent. Then later in my life I was married and had three kids and became a single father myself,” Warren explained.

For more than a decade, his organization, Fathers Forever, has served as a guide to help men navigate fatherhood.

It offers men coaching on anger management, substance abuse, job readiness, and overall, just personal development.

“I wanted to do something to help men in their struggle to being a father. Just being men in general,” Warren said.

Austin Bridegam, a father of two, is one of the many success stories from the organization’s program.

“When I went through what I went through, being incarcerated and what not. I got out [and] that program helped me get a better understanding of a lot of things,” Bridegam said.

However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the group Fathers Forever had to shift to a hybrid model of outreach.

It didn’t stop Warren from expanding the help.

Recently, the non-profit launched its staffing agency called, My Daddy’s Work Solution.

“[It’s] not just temporary service. Not just temporary employment, but employment that can go to full-time and career. We started it in June. We have a few contracts. We are looking for some more employers. A lot of these men have criminal records, but our staff agency is open for anyone who wants a job,” Warren said.

Warren said, for example, they aim to land people in jobs in landscaping, construction, and the hotel industry.

The goal is that maybe they find stability, like Bridegam, who now details cars for a Nissan dealership.

“It was the launchpad to my future and continuing with things that I’m doing. My family is just very happy,” said Bridegam.

The staffing agency is also open to women.

For more information on Fathers Forever and My Daddy’s Work Solution, click here.