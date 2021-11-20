Raleigh non-profit hands out 100 turkeys, meals to those in need ahead of Thanksgiving

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Turkeys, toiletries, and take-out meals were all being offered at Passage Home in Raleigh Saturday.

The event hosted by The No Woman No Girl Initiative aimed to help people in need by way of a hot meal, a frozen turkey to cook for the holidays and essential toiletries such as soap and toothpaste.

“We are all still collectively recovering from COVID-19 and we know that there’s a global turkey shortage, we know that people who are recipients of WIC and EBT cannot purchase everyday essentials. So we really want to give the community some relief here in downtown Raleigh,” said Shirnetta Harrell, the founder of The No Woman No Girl Initiative

One hundred turkeys and meals were handed out Saturday. Volunteers are hopeful it helps lighten the load during the holiday season.

“The holidays are perplexed for everyone but I think having access to a free turkey, not having to come out of pocket, getting in the giving spirit and really giving people some relief that we can take care of you helps,” said Harrell.

Event organizers said they plan to host a similar event in the future.

Click here for more information about The No Woman No Girl Initiative.