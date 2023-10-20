CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Essentials and everyday items like toothbrushes, toothpaste and deodorant is something Shirnetta Harrell says can be costly.

“I don’t know about you but when I go to Target and I ring up my personal supplies it is well over a $100, $150. So, if I’m a woman and if I’m in crisis, $150 can really make or break someone,” she explained.

It’s why Harrell, a Shaw University alum, decided to start the No Woman, No Girl Initiative in 2021.

“So, as a social worker during COVID-19 and during the height of the global pandemic I really saw the need to begin something new to the area,” Harrell stated.

The organization works to provide everything from sanitary napkins and pads to body wash.

They also help connect women and families across Wake County who are in need to different resources.

“Women and children who may fall below the poverty line they can’t access it because they can’t afford it,” mentioned Harrell.

No Woman, No Girl has helped over 1,400 families so far this year. As the need continues to grow, Harrell said they needed more space.

“Our organization actually started inside Vision Church. We were operating out of 300 square feet for two years,” she said.

The 1,700 square ft. office on National Drive in Raleigh will be home to the new family distribution center and headquarters.

Harrell along with volunteers spent all day Friday working to get the space ready for Saturday’s grand opening.

“This is about women, girls and families not having access to what they need to survive, to go to school, to maintain jobs,” she said.

The grand opening is being held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. on National Drive in Raleigh.

The organization also plans to provide community tours of the new headquarters all day on Sunday.