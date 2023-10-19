RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On the projector screen at the MLK Memorial Gardens in Raleigh on Thursday evening were the names and faces of victims.

Victims of gun violence. Huddled around the screen were their family and friends.

“I used to live that life in the streets. A lot of the young men I know,” said Scottie Barnes.

Barnes is also a victim to gun violence.

“(I’ve) been shot three times. So, when I changed my life, I meant it. It was nothing I wanted to go back to,” he stated.

Barnes is the founder of Katch The Kite Youth Outreach. He, along with Tim Prince with the non-profit Team Truth 919, worked together to organize the Raleigh Remembers vigil.

“We are trying to get the city to remember all of the fallen people that have lost their lives to gun violence,” Prince explained.

Thursday’s event comes a day after Police Chief Estella Patterson presented the third quarter crime report during a news conference.

She said there were 13 homicides from July through September. That’s down from the 15 homicides during the same time last year.

“What it means to me is that there’s hope. There’s hope that change can happen,” Prince stated.

Barnes and Prince said the plan is to continue to be proactive.

“Sometimes people get shot and get hurt and they are left and locked in the house with nobody there to check on them or to see if they are alright. So, coming up with the community support group is very needed on the southside of Raleigh,” mentioned Barnes.

The first community support group meeting will take place Nov. 18.

They are also launching a mentorship program called “Teen Talk Tuesdays.” This starts Nov. 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at the Tarboro Road Community Center in Raleigh.