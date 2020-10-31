Raleigh nonprofit clinic serving uninsured people receives $200K grant

Health insurance, The patient was treated at the hospital with the health of the insured.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Alliance Medical Ministry, a Raleigh nonprofit that aims to provide critical healthcare for uninsured people received a $200,000 grant for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United Way of the Greater Triangle also received $200,000 as both nonprofits received a grant as part of Bank of America’s “Neighborhood Builders” awards for the Triangle market.

United Way of Greater Triangle’s mission is to eradicate poverty and increase social mobility.

Along with the grant, both nonprofits will receive a year of leadership training for the executive director and an emerging leader, a network of peer organizations across the U.S., and the opportunity to access capital to expand their impact.

“As our community continues to face challenges – from urgent healthcare needs to the necessary progress we must make around economic opportunity – the Neighborhood Builders program is a timely initiative to support the local markets we serve,” said Kari Stoltz, Triangle market president, Bank of America. “This program enables partners like Alliance Medical Ministry and United Way of the Greater Triangle to plan strategically and address the critical needs of our community at a time when support is needed most.”

AMM provides primary medical and specialty care, screenings, behavioral health, wellness programming and food access, among other services.

Funding from Bank of America’s Neighborhood Builders grant will allow AMM to expand its services, hire a bilingual behavioral healthcare provider, and launch its Health & Hope Now operating campaign, which aims to expand its patient capacity by 35 percent.

The United Way’s local leadership team is committed to measurable results and understands that leveraging data and technology to maximize impact creates solutions for those suffering the most from poverty and a lack of economic mobility.

Funds from this grant will be used by United Way of the Greater Triangle to expand equity initiatives, including a Triangle Equity Atlas, a comprehensive local data resource to track, measure, and make the case for investments in local communities.

Earlier this year, Bank of America also provided a $25,000 grant to support the United Way’s “10 to Watch” program, which aims to equalize racial and gender disparities when it comes to organizational resources by investing in high-impact organizations led by women and people of color.

“We are so proud to be awarded this prestigious grant and recognition,” said Pete Tannenbaum, executive director of Alliance Medical Ministry. “The partnership with Bank of America will help Alliance Medical Ministry build capacity and serve more of our uninsured neighbors who need access to comprehensive, affordable healthcare. We are grateful for this opportunity.”

“It is an incredible honor to be recognized as an organization leading the charge on addressing the toughest challenges our neighbors face in the Triangle,” said Eric Guckian, president and CEO, United Way of the Greater Triangle. “From access to affordable housing to systemic inequities, individuals needing the most support often face the biggest hurdles. Change starts from within the community and we’re grateful to receive support from a true community partner like Bank of America.”