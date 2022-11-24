RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Rescue Mission delivered 1,200 Thanksgiving meals to senior citizens.

These seniors usually get food from Meals on Wheels but since the nonprofit doesn’t serve on Thanksgiving, the Rescue Mission is filling that void.

Hundreds of volunteers helped prepare the food with turkey, mashed potatoes and all the other fixings in every plate.

“We do all the food safety guidelines and keep everything refrigerated and cold so when they get it this morning, all they got to do is pop it in the microwave and they’re good to go,” said John Luckett, the nonprofit’s CEO.

170 drivers then stopped by Christ the King Presbyterian Church in Raleigh to grab plates before taking them to the recipients.

“Delivering the meals; it’s like we’re giving back so I’m pretty sure it’s going to be a huge impact,” said Faruq Abdullah, one of the volunteers.

The mission also hosted a separate Thanksgiving dinner Thursday afternoon for its residents.