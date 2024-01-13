RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Local volunteers are preparing to come together to package meals for the hungry.

Rise Against Hunger will host volunteers on Monday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

They say these meals will feed thousands around the world. It’s an effort that will bring around 1,100 volunteers to Marbles Kids Museum and Rise Against Hunger’s Raleigh warehouse to tackle food insecurity worldwide.

“We are trying to connect people with each other and trying to help as many people as we can with those connections. Our organization is a bridge for folks in the United States to be able to help those around the world,” said Zack Karges of Rise Against Hunger’s Zack Karges.

Volunteers will be packaging meals consisting of rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables and vitamins. Between the two sites in Raleigh, the volunteers will package over 150,000 meals in one day.

Rise Against Hunger says all of their volunteer sites are filled for Monday.

If you would like to donate to the organization, you can visit their website at RiseAgainstHunger.org