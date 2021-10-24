Raleigh nonprofit hosts special needs group to help teach them lacrosse in free clinic

A group of 20 people with special needs attended a clinic, a first of its kind, in Raleigh on Sunday to learn the fundamentals of lacrosse (Joseph Holloway).

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A nonprofit sports group, with the help of local high school players, hosted a free lacrosse clinic in Raleigh on Sunday for people with special needs.

Endless Sports director Scott Stein helped bring an eventful morning to 20 players, 12 years of age and older, who wanted to learn all about lacrosse.

He, with the help of more than 40 high school lacrosse players he recruited, put on a clinic at MAC Sports and Entertainment in Raleigh. They helped teach the players as many on-field skills as they could.

Stein said he was inspired to do this because he was not aware of any place for people with special needs to practice this sport.

“They have baseball, they have basketball, they have hockey, (but) I’ve never seen anything for lacrosse,” he said said.

Jim Alberque, a dad of one of the participants, said his son Ryan has down syndrome and practices at home with his siblings, but didn’t get to play in a structured setting until Sunday’s clinic.

“He has been excited about this for weeks,” Alberque said. “He has been talking about it (and) had a tough time falling asleep last night he was so excited.”

The group said seeing the success of Sunday made them even more excited to continue planning to begin an inclusive lacrosse league next year.