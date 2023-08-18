RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Unity through prayer.

“Starting right here. Starting right here with this prayer walk and with this prayer for the community. So, starting right here you’ll see a change. I definitely believe you’ll see a change starting with prayer,” said Tim Prince.

Clergy members and a collection of organizations gathered Friday evening to change hearts and minds through prayer.

“We want to sound that alarm and we want to sound it real loud. It’s not just a moment. It’s a movement,” Diana Powell stated.

Powell and Prince are with the organization Raleigh Boots on the Ground.

The non-profit, which officially launched in May, focuses on gun violence prevention.

Friday, they walked through parking lots and the Raleigh Millbank Apartments to chat and pray with people.

“You know this is one of the identified areas that we’ve known for a long time. This is not anything new to the City of Raleigh,” mentioned Gerald Givens, CEO of Raleigh Boots on the Ground. “What we want to do is we want to lead by example today and show that the power of prayer really does work.”

Dawn Murphy works as a property manager at Raleigh Millbank Apartments. She came out to show her support.

“So, I’m just trying to change the narrative of what it was to what it is now. It was horrible. There was trash everywhere. They (residents) weren’t getting along. Families fighting families,” she explained.

For the last few years, she said she’s worked to change the image of the apartment complex.

“So, now I have the children picking up garbage. We are giving back,” Murphy mentioned.

Saturday, August 19th, Raleigh Boots on the Ground is hosting a private discussion on gun violence prevention strategies with youth leaders. It will be led by Katch A Kite, Team Truth 919, and Justice Served NC.

Below is a list of additional events that the group is also putting together:

Event: Guac’s Magical Tour Against Gun Violence 2023 – Press Conference

Date and Time: Saturday, Aug 19, 2023: 3:00 PM

Location: NCVAN Crime Victims Memorial Garden, 106 E. Lane Street, Raleigh, NC 27601

Event: Raleigh Together

Date and Time: Sunday, August 20, 2023: 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Location: Roberts Park Community Center, 1300 E. Martin Street, Raleigh, NC 27610