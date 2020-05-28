Raleigh nonprofit wants to teach Spanish-speaking volunteers about COVID-19 contact tracing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A nonprofit based in Raleigh is making an impact on Spanish-speaking communities in North Carolina during the pandemic.

Curamericas Global hired more than 275 volunteers to launch a call campaign to reach families who need help and access to resources.

“We are calling people in Spanish and giving them COVID-19 information, how to stay safe, and how to protect themselves and their families. Many of the families have told us that no one else has reached out to them,” said Curamericas executive director, Andrew Herrera.

Volunteers have made over 5,000 calls to families since the pandemic started. The goal is to make an additional 10,000 calls and train volunteers to become contact tracers.

Herrera said his volunteers want to do more to help so they are stepping up to get training as contact tracers. The nonprofit will partner with other organizations to get volunteers trained. He said the Duke School of Nursing has been a strong partner with Curamericas for many years. In fact, they just launched a new project called the Pandemic Response Network.

“The goal of the pandemic Response Network is pretty lofty. It’s two years to reach millions of people across the nation. Curamericas plans to work on this, specifically to build trust with Spanish-speaking communities,” Herrera said.

The Curamericas volunteer opportunity is remote and anyone looking to help should reach out. The nonprofit is looking for people that speak English and Spanish.

“The problem is not going away and today it’s an emergency for many families right now, both a health care emergency and financial emergency, so we want to make sure that we are there to help our neighbors get through these tough times,” said Herrera.

