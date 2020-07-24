Raleigh nonprofit’s COVID-19 campaign reaches 10K+ Spanish-speaking families, wants to reach 15K more

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A local nonprofit continues to help a very specific group of people through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Curamericas Global is based in Raleigh and launched a call campaign at the beginning of the pandemic to help the Spanish-speaking community in North Carolina.

Andrew Herrera, executive director of Curamericas Global, said many families are afraid to speak up and ask for help.

“We’re really focused on essential workers and we are focused on people that may not have access to basic benefits or basic health care,” Herrera said.

So far, volunteers have called over 10,000 families across North Carolina. The goal is to reach another 15,000 families. Phone calls consist of basic information such as: what are the risk factors of COVID, how to keep yourself and your family safe, signs and symptoms to look out for, and what to do in case you encounter signs and symptoms.

Nicolas Hernandez is a volunteer and makes between 15 to 20 phone calls a day. The conversation is back and forth and typically includes clarifying misconceptions about masks and social distancing.

“They are very appreciative because they are more trained and more hopeful to go out there with this information they will be able to be safe and take care of their families a little bit better,” Hernandez said.

Curamericas Global volunteers are finding that a big concern among the Spanish-speaking community is hunger.

A mother who lost her job after testing positive for COVID-19 told a caller that she was worried about not being able to put food on the table for her daughter. Curamericas Global found a food bank for her and got her the help she needed.

“Most people are concerned about food security. It’s a huge problem in America, especially in underserved and minority communities, and now more so than ever during this pandemic when some resources are limited to these groups,” Hernandez said.

Curamericas Global teamed up with Duke Health, Pandemic Response Network, and other organizations to reach the Spanish-speaking community during the pandemic.

They are looking for more volunteers to help.

Families needing assistance can click here.