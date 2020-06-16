Raleigh nursing and rehab center is site of COVID-19 outbreak, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County officials Tuesday announced the second new outbreak of COVID-19 at a congregated living facility in four days.

Saturday, a retirement community in Fuquay-Varina was identified as the site of a new outbreak.

Windsor Point has “several residents” that have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a weekend news release from Wake County government officials.

Tuesday afternoon, a new outbreak was identified at Pruitt Health a nursing and rehabilitation center in along Lake Wheeler Road in Raleigh, a news release said.

“Our Public Health team has received test results showing positive cases of the virus in staff at the facility,” the news release said.

The number of COVID-19 cases was not revealed, but an outbreak is defined as two or more residents or workers.

As of Friday, there were COVID-19 outbreaks reported at 102 nursing homes in North Carolina.

DHHS also reports 3,801 cases of COVID-19 at those nursing homes, an increase of 164, with 562 deaths — 560 of whom were residents.

