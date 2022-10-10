RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On May 7, 37-year-old Reuel Rodriguez Nunez was fatally shot while throwing Molotov cocktails at patrol cars and Raleigh police officers at the department’s Southeast District Station at 2800 Rock Quarry Road.

Since that day, video of the incident has been released, radio traffic between officers was shared with the public, and the Raleigh Police Department released its 5-day investigative report of the incident.

Nunez’s family also made demands that officer P.W. Coates be fired and have his certification stripped as a law enforcement officer.

On Monday, just over five months since Nunez was shot by in the officer-involved shooting, investigation findings were released by the NC State Bureau of Investigation.

In its conclusion, the SBI’s report found that “Prior to Officer Coates arriving on scene and engaging Mr. Nunez, officers on scene had legal justification in using force.”

The report further said, “Officer Coates’ conduct does not change the analysis of whether lethal use of force was lawful. Mr. Nunez posed a threat of imminent deadly harm to the officers and to other members of the public.”