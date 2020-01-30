Raleigh officer involved in shooting at apartment complex off Glenwood Ave.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Glenwood Avenue, officials tell CBS 17.

Police say the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. outside Andover at Crabtree Apartment complex at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Riese Drive.

Witnesses told CBS 17 they heard two rounds of gunfire before seeing a body in the street.

“We went outside to look, saw a guy on the ground and the cops around him,” witness Daniel Hodges told CBS 17.

Raleigh police have not revealed if anyone was injured.

CBS 17 reported earlier that this happened at Big Lots. The shooting location happens to be near the area, not at the department store.

This story will be updated.

