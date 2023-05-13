RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A retired Raleigh police officer who was shot in the line of duty has graduated from law school, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

The police department said Officer Charles Ainsworth was shot multiple times on Jan. 9, 2019 while he and another officer were responding to a call about a carjacking off Schaub Drive.

They said he was seriously wounded.

After about a year of rehabilitation and recovery, officers said he finished a 4 mile race and returned to work.

Officer Ainsworth retired from the police department in 2020, according to police.

Police said he went on to pursue a law degree, and graduated Friday from Campbell Law School.

Several police officers were part of the celebration.

“We are proud of Charlie for his accomplishment! Charlie truly is our hero!” the police department said in a Facebook post.