Raleigh officer shot in line of duty receives hero’s welcome back

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh police officer who was shot in the line of duty a year ago received a hero’s welcome back to the force on Thursday.

Officer Charles Ainsworth was shot multiple times and critically injured on Jan. 9, 2019. He was attempting to apprehend a suspect Schaub Drive near Western Boulevard when he was shot.

Raleigh officers lined the entrance to the Department’s station on Six Forks Road as Ainsworth arrived.

Seeing Ainsworth walk back into the station was something officer’s on scene called a miracle.

“Today represents an amazing step in our journey. A journey that speaks to resilience, determination, fortitude and grace,” said Marchell Adams David, assistant city manager.

He spent considerable time recovering at WakeMed and was released in April.

He exact role within the Department was not released.

Ainsworth ran a four-mile race in October. Raleigh police in December tweeted a video showing his progress in recovering. His physical therapist said his recovery is “beyond my wildest dreams.”

Four people have been arrested in connection with the shooting, but only one, Cedric Kearney, 24, of Henderson, is charged with shooting Ainsworth, court documents show.

“Officer Ainsworth’s dedication, determination, and resilience in the face of such overwhelming circumstances are an example to everyone,” said Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown. “We are so thankful for the great strides and remarkable progress he has made in the past year. We are pleased and proud to welcome him back to service with the Raleigh Police Department.”

