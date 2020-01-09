Raleigh officer shot on duty to be welcomed back to force exactly 1 year later

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police officer Charles Ainsworth will be welcomed back to the force exactly one year after being shot in the line of duty, according to a news release from the department.

Ainsworth was shot multiple times and critically injured on Jan. 9, 2019. He was attempting to apprehend a suspect on Western Boulevard near Schaub Drive.

“Officer Ainsworth’s dedication, determination, and resilience in the face of such overwhelming circumstances are an example to everyone,” said Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown. “We are so thankful for the great strides and remarkable progress he has made in the past year. We are pleased and proud to welcome him back to service with the Raleigh Police Department.”

The welcome back event will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the department headquarters located at 6716 Six Forks Rd. There will be a private celebration for Ainsworth.

Ainsworth was shot in the neck at least once on Jan. 9, 2019. He went into surgery after the shooting. He spent considerable time recovering at WakeMed and was released in April.

Ainsworth ran a four-mile race in October. Raleigh police in December tweeted a video showing his progress in recovering. His physical therapist said his recovery is “beyond my wildest dreams.”

Four people have been arrested in connection with the shooting, but only one, Cedric Kearney, 24, of Henderson, is charged with shooting Ainsworth, court documents show.

