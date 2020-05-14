Raleigh officer, suspect shot following gas station robbery, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened along New Bern Avenue on Wednesday night, according to a news release.

Police say at approximately 7:18 p.m., officers were dispatched to an armed robbery in progress.

Upon arrival, officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

The shooting stemmed from a robbery at the BP gas station near the intersection of New Bern Avenue and Clarendon Crescent, the source said.

An officer and the suspect sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital.

This story will be updated.

