RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wednesday is National Coffee with a Cop Day and Raleigh Police officers wasted no time in getting involved and meeting the people in the communities they serve.

The October 5 holiday is celebrated nationally by law enforcement officials. It’s an opportunity for police to bridge the gap between people and law enforcement.

Raleigh Police Department will be attending more than five Fifth Third locations across the city and a few McDonalds as well. It’s a trust Raleigh Fire official, Ian Toms, said is needed.

“Well, essentially it’s just nice for us, as responders, to get out in the community and meet our local constitutes,” Toms said.

This opportunity also allows people like Keith Stewart, who just found out about the national day, to weigh in on issues that matter to him.

“I had a great opportunity today to sit down and chat with some people and understand where their priorities are and what they’re thinking. I was able to share some of my priorities. We’re very aligned in it and understanding each side’s perspective is always helpful,” Stewart said.

“I just think controlled growth—where we know that Raleigh is an increasingly popular area for people to move to and live,” he added. “And if we could just somehow do it in such a way where we sustain the growth and do it in a way where we keep our culture keep the charm of areas like Five Points that’s really the goal I think.”

Coffee with a Cop observances will continue throughout Wednesday at the locations listed below.

Fifth Third Bank with coffee donated by First Watch

9-10 a.m. at 1641 Glenwood Ave.

10:30-11:30 a.m. at 1200 Ridge Rd.

12-1 p.m. at 5500 Six Forks Rd.

1:30-2:30 p.m. at 4917 Capital Blvd.

3-4 p.m. at 6200 Glenwood Ave

There was also a celebration at the McDonald’s at 3424 Poole Rd from 8-9 a.m.