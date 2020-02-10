Raleigh officials appreciate city growth but realize need for more affordable housing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It seems no matter where you look around Wake County there’s construction, but Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin is hoping for millions in bond funding to help a disappearing middle class.

“Raleigh is on the world stage as a destination for people to move here for people who have great jobs and people who have no jobs,” said John Luckett, CEO of the Raleigh Rescue Mission.

“We are growing rapidly,” said Wake County Affordable Housing Director Lorena McDowell. “Our incomes here are not keeping pace with the cost of housing. For those who would have been able to maintain their housing before they just can’t make ends meet.”

“How big is the housing need for affordable housing in Raleigh,” asked CBS 17 reporter Holden Kurwicki.

“Let me put it this way we can’t buy our way out of it,” said Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin is looking into the possibility of a housing bond of up to $75-million to provide gap funding for homeowners, create a first-time homebuyers program, and funding for repairs on existing homes.

“We want to revive old neighbors and make sure our working class and middle class have safe, affordable homes to live in,” said Baldwin.

Baldwin says the bond would also allow Raleigh to avoid their own McDougald Terrace situation.

“Durham was bold,” said Baldwin. “Durham put out a $95-million bond.”

As it stands the Raleigh Housing Authority is looking to build 500 new units, but Baldwin is hoping the bond would allow the city to build 5000.

“We have rehabbed a lot of old aging, what I would call warehouses where people lived,” said Baldwin. “We recognize that’s not the way we want to have people living in our city.”

Part of Mayor Baldwin’s plan includes donations from Raleigh’s private sector, which would be able to contribute directly to future public housing projects.

Any bond proposal would still need to be approved by the Raleigh City Council before a bond referendum can be put on the ballot for consideration.